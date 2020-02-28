ATLANTA — In response to growing concern about the potential coronavirus impact in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp established a task force to assess the state’s preparedness and determine a statewide response plan.
Following a morning call Friday with Vice President Mike Pence — who was recently announced as the COVID-19 point man — Kemp named a task force made up of state health officials and health system leaders among others.
The group will “assess Georgia's preparations and procedures for preventing, identifying, and —if needed — addressing cases of COVID-19,” according to a statement from the governor's office.
Kemp said President Donald J. Trump “understands that states and local governments are standing on the front lines” of the potential outbreak.
"In accordance with the Administration's initiatives, Georgia's coronavirus task force represents a coalition of subject-matter experts from the private and public sectors,” Kemp said in the statement, “who will work together on preventative measures, strategic deployment of resources and collaboration across all levels of government."
According to the Department of Public Health, as of Friday there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia.
“Fortunately, the Peach State boasts some of the world's most advanced health-care experts and institutions, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said in a statement. "We are taking action now — ahead of any confirmed cases — to make sure that we are ready for any scenario."
Home to both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Hartfield Jackson International Airport — the busiest airport in the world, Georgia is playing a key role in researching the virus but is also at risk with incoming travelers.
At the end of last month, health officials began screening incoming travelers at Hartfield Jackson as part of efforts to detect cases early on.
State health officials announced Feb. 11 that close to 200 Georgia residents were being monitored for potential cases of coronavirus.
Kemp said Wednesday he has been on multiple calls in the past weeks with Trump’s leaders, health officials, governors and local county officials.
“We’ll be ready for whatever comes,” he said. “Hopefully it won’t be much, but if it is, we’ll be ready to respond to it.”
The task force includes Attorney General Chris Carr; Homer Bryson, director of the Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency; John Selden, general manager at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport; John Haupert, chief executive officer of Grady Health System; Richard Woods, state school superintendent; and lawmakers Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-Alpharetta, chair of the House Health and Human Services committee, and Sen. Ben Watson, R-Savannah, chair of the State Senate Health and Human Services committee.
