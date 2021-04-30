ATLANTA — In a new executive order Gov. Brian Kemp lifted many of the state’s remaining coronavirus restrictions designed to mitigate the spread of the virus including social distancing requirements for restaurants and Georgia residents.
The new order is effective immediately.
The 28-page order paves the way for sporting events and live concert venues to scale back restrictions and ends the requirement for restaurant workers to wear masks.
Restaurants are still required to implement employee screening and sanitation measures but Kemp eliminated requirements for businesses such as gyms, movie theaters, body art studios, hair stylists and massage therapists.
All residents and visitors to the Peach State are now “strongly encouraged” to practice social distancing measures.
