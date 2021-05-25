ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Tuesday that bans state government entities from requiring "vaccine passports."
Per the executive order, state agencies, service providers and properties are not allowed to require documents as proof of vaccination. State employers are banned from having internal protocols for employees based on vaccination status, unless rules are implemented using an “honor-code system” where no proof pf vaccination is required.
Kemp’s order does not expire as many of the COVID-19 executive orders do when his public health state of emergency powers run out.
"Today's executive order makes clear that vaccine passports will not be utilized in state government,” Kemp said in a statement. "While I continue to urge all Georgians to get vaccinated so we continue our momentum in putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview, vaccination is a personal decision between each citizen and a medical professional – not state government.”
The order outlines that immunization data held by the Department of Public Health cannot be shared with any public or private agency to create a vaccine passport program. It also says vaccine passports cannot be required for entry into Georgia — squashing the idea that airlines could use them as a travel requirement.
The order does not impact private businesses or organizations, which could require people to show proof of vaccination to take part in events.
Georgia joins a number of Republican-led states that have banned the use of vaccine passports to confirm immunization status. GOP lawmakers argue the method encroaches on personal freedoms and private health decisions.
Kemp’s actions are part of an effort to rebuild his conservative base that faltered after harsh criticism by former President Donald Trump. The first-term governor faces a tough reelection campaign, with far-right Republicans such as Vernon Jones attacking his handling of the 2020 election.
However, the Biden administration, too, said it won’t require Americans to carry vaccination credentials.
