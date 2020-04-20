ATLANTA — After President Donald Trump gave the go ahead to governors, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday Georgia will begin small measures to reopen the state’s economy.
Kemp said based on “favorable” data and with the approval of state’s health care officials, hospitals will be allowed to resume elective procedures and some closed businesses can reopen.
"In the same way that we carefully closed businesses and urged operations to end to mitigate the virus spread,” Kemp said during a press conference Monday, “today, we're announcing plans to incrementally and safely reopen sectors of our economy."
Under the order, gyms, bowling alleys, hair salons, massage therapists, tattoo parlors, barber shops and similar businesses will be allowed to open beginning Friday, April 24, as long as they continue to comply with social distancing and stringent cleaning standards.
"Unlike other businesses, these entities have been unable to manage inventory, deal with payroll and take care of administrative items while we shelter in place," he said. "This measure allows them to undertake baseline operations that most other businesses in the state have maintained since I issued the shelter in place order."
Beginning next Monday, April 27, theaters, private social clubs and restaurant dine-in services will be allowed to reopen and will receive further guidance by the governor’s office later in the week. Bars, nightclubs and music venues will remain shuttered for the time being.
Kemp, who emphasized repeatedly that closing places of worship was one of the harder decisions he had to make, said faith leaders will be allowed to resume services as long as they maintain social distancing guidelines.
“By taking this measured action" he said, "we will get Georgians back to work safely, without undermining all the progress we all have made in the battle against COVID-19."
Local orders may not impose stricter or more relaxed guidelines than the state order, he said.
But Kemp reminded Georgians these are small steps, and the shelter-in-place order will remain in place until April 30. He “urged” medically fragile and elderly populations to remain in their homes until May 13.
Kemp defended his decision against the possibility of criticism from health care leaders, and said Georgia’s increased hospital and testing capacity gives the state the ability to handle any increase in cases that reopening the state may cause.
“With more people moving around, we're probably going to have to see our cases continue to go up,” he said. “But we're a lot better prepared for that now than we were over a month ago."
As of noon Monday, Georgia had reported just under 19,000 coronavirus cases and 733 related deaths.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan in hand with House Speaker David Ralston both supported Kemp’s decision to incrementally reopen the state.
“We'll never get back to normal, but we will find a new and better normal,” Ralston said. “Because we are here today we are here to take steps toward reopening the state. And as the governor said, these are measured, balanced steps. They don't go as far as some would like, but I think go as we can responsibly go at this time.”
Both lawmakers noted steps that are being taken to address the unfinished 2020 legislative session.
“As we focus in on the Fiscal Year 2021 budget,” Duncan said, “it's hard to imagine how much that vision has changed since just a few short weeks ago here, we were back at the General Assembly.”
Duncan said both chambers are working closely with the governor’s office to address the suspended session and looming budget.
