ATLANTA — Georgians now have more time to return absentee ballots after a federal judge ruled Monday that ballots must be counted if postmarked by Election Day and delivered up to three days after.
The ruling goes against Georgia’s requirement that ballots be received by elections offices by 7 p.m. Election Day and will likely lead to the counting of ballots otherwise rejected.
The lawsuit, filed by New Georgia Project, a voter registration group, asked the court to block the state’s absentee ballot deadline to avoid possible voter disenfranchisement in the upcoming presidential election Nov. 3.
U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross ruled to extend the timeline, stating in her decision the court must protect voters' ability to cast a ballot amid a pandemic.
The decision is being hailed as a significant win in the fight against voter suppression by voting rights advocates.
Nearly half the votes cast in Georgia’s June 9 primary were by absentee-by-mail ballots as voters tried to avoid in-person polling places due to widespread coronavirus cases in the state.
In her 70-page order, Ross wrote that voters must be protected and able to exercise their right to vote without fear; however, she recognized the large lift the state’s election system will have in the upcoming election when a record numbers of voters are expected to participate.
“In crafting this remedy, the cost by no means discounts the challenges absentee voters face amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “However, the court must balance these difficulties with the need to honor the states legitimate interest in certifying the election.”
State Democrats called the ruling a “huge victory for Georgia voters” which will may increase turnout by a significant margin.
“All Georgians deserve to have their voices heard, and in the midst of a global pandemic, it is the responsibility of our democracy to make voting by mail and early voting options as accessible as possible,” Nikema Williams, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia, said.
Local election officials rejected more than 8,000 ballots that arrived at election offices past the 7 p.m. Election Day deadline in June.
But the Secretary of State’s office is adamant that the change will burden elections officials. Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said the office plans to appeal the decision.
“Extending the absentee ballot receipt deadline is a bad idea that will make it nearly impossible for election officials to complete their required post-election tasks in the timeline that is required by law,” she said in a statement.
The judge rejected New Georgia Project’s request for mailed absentee ballots to be accepted without paid postage and for the state to be required to send out absentee ballots applications to all active, registered voters ahead of the general election as it did before the primary.
This week, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced a new online portal where Georgia voters can request absentee ballots before November. With a valid Georgia driver's license or state ID, Georgians can request an absentee ballot entirely online.
“We are encouraging Georgia voters who are particularly vulnerable to the COVID-19 threat to use our new online absentee ballot request portal to request absentee ballots safely and securely from their computers or phone,” he said. "This new tool will help counties stay on top of the several million absentee ballot requests expected in November.”
