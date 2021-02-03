ATLANTA — House Democrats are moving forward to strip U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments — without the help of GOP colleagues.
Greene has been at the center of national outrage for her past racist and anti-Semitic remarks and baseless conspiracy theories about mass school shootings. Her comments resurfaced after her appointment to the Education and Labor Committee which frequently addresses school safety and security.
House Majority Leader U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, said in a tweet “it is clear there is no alternative” to a full chamber vote on a resolution to remove Greene from her appointments.
Hoyer’s decision, he said, comes after he met Wednesday morning with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy who has been under pressure to remove her.
The House will vote on the resolution Thursday, he said.
I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments. The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow.— Steny (Wear a Mask) Hoyer (@LeaderHoyer) February 3, 2021
The resolution will move easily to a full vote with the Democratic majority, but puts Republicans up against a wall. GOP House members will be forced to cast a vote on record either supporting Greene — and possibly tethering themselves to her outlandish claims — or going against the party.
Greene also has the strong support of Donald Trump who, while out of office, has the backing of a large conservative base and far-right organizations.
Dr. Charles Bullock, professor of political science at the University of Georgia, told CNHI what Republican members of Congress choose to do could have lasting impacts.
In 2022, he said, Republican incumbents who choose to support Greene through a vote will likely face allegations that they buy into the same conspiracy theories.
“Potentially, she's harmful to the entire Republican brand,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.