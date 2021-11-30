ATLANTA — Georgia has administered more than 12.2 million vaccinations — which includes at least one dose and fully administered — counting 12,207,489, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia reports administering more than 6 million single shots and 5.3 million full vaccinations.
Little more than 25,700 deaths have been reported across the state since the start of the pandemic, officially reporting 25,704 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH reports 1,284,354 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state reported 4,767 probable deaths and 378,641 antigen positive cases.
More than 89,300 virus-related hospitalizations and 13,968 admissions into intensive care units have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
