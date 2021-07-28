VALDOSTA – South Health District officials warned area residents Wednesday that COVID-19 cases are on the rise while urging people to get the vaccine.
Within the 10 counties that South Health District serves – Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner, 693 new cases were reported from July 21-28, more than doubling the previous seven days, July 15-22, when 275 new cases were reported, health officials said in a statement.
"Vaccination continues to be the most important step that individuals can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 as well as the new COVID-19 variants," according to the statement. "Data has shown that vaccinations currently available under the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization do offer some protection against the new variants."
“Anyone who is unvaccinated is at risk of contracting and getting seriously ill from COVID-19,” said Dr. William Grow, M.D., FACP, district health director. “We know that, with the Delta variant becoming more prevalent, younger populations are more at risk of serious illness than with the original virus strain. Now is the time to get vaccinated so that we can slow this surge. Don’t wait until it is too late.”
Nearly 60% of Georgians are not fully vaccinated and that number is much higher in some of the counties in the South Health District. As new cases increase and hospitalization rates rise, it is more important than ever that anyone who has not been vaccinated get vaccinated, health officials said.
In addition to vaccination, South Health District continues to encourage everyone to practice other mitigation steps including mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing and avoiding crowded settings.
Overcoming COVID and returning to normal life can only happen if everyone works together.
Officials urge people to contact the health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 or to schedule an appointment for testing, visit southhealthdistrict.com/covid19 and like South Health District on Facebook.
