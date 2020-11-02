DULUTH — Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, touched down for a second time in Georgia during the fleeting final minutes before Election Day.
The first of two dueling rallies Sunday — President Donald Trump drew thousands of supporters to a rally in Rome — Harris bolstered enthusiasm of Georgia Democrats during a parking lot event at the Infinite Energy Center in Gwinnett County.
Car horns blared and a crowd of hundreds cheered as Harris took to the stage in the suburban county where a blue wave is shaking the traditionally Republican majority. Harris told the crowd her visit to Georgia isn’t nonchalant.
"I came back to Georgia because I wanted to just remind everybody that you all are going to decide who’s going to be the next President of the United States,” she said. “you are.”
During Harris’ speech, she drew sharp contrasts in how presidential nominee Joe Biden and Trump have handled “four crises” facing the country: the pandemic, the crumbled economy, widespread racial reckoning and the climate crisis.
She highlighted Trump’s efforts to “downplay” the severity of the pandemic and his comments during the first presidential debate on white supremacy.
“He refused to condemn white supremacists,” she said. “Then didn't stop there, he doubled-down and said: ’Stand up and stand by.’
"We want a president who understands that regardless of where you live, your race, your gender, your age, the language that grandmother speaks that we all have so much more in common than what separates us,” she continued. "America knows we need a leader like Joe Biden. Who understands the importance of bringing folks together, who understands that the real measure of a person's strength is not based on who you beat down. It's based on who you lift up.”
With her nomination, Harris became the first Black woman and person of Indian descent to run for vice president on the ticket of a major party. During her speech, she invoked the late John Lewis, telling the crowd — a melting pot of white, Black, Hispanic and Asian American supporters — that Georgia has a duty to uphold its history.
"Georgia for you, this is a particular point of pride. That most incredible now ancestor who is a great American hero by the name of Congressman John Lewis,” she said. “What we know he did in shedding blood on that, Edmund Pettus Bridge. Got arrested 40 times, got in good trouble and told us to get in good trouble."
The speech was Harris’ second visit to Georgia in eight days, along with Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden and Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff. The campaign has shown increased interest in the Peach State where Trump and Biden are neck and neck in the polls. Trump won Georgia by 5 points in 2016.
Harris attributed the strong Democratic emergence to high-profile Georgia Democrats who have been mobilizing voters for years. Stacey Abrams who came within 55,000 votes on Gov. Brian Kemp in the 2018 gubernatorial election, Harris said, has been instrumental in the state’s political change through voting rights activism.
Abrams, Senate candidate Jon Ossoff, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath and U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson also rallied the parking lot full of supporters Sunday — all expressing their pride that Georgia has emerged as a new battleground state and the importance of flooding the polls. Johnson joked that Harris could not get enough of the "beautiful, soon-to-be blue, state."
Hours before Trump drew die-hard conservatives out in droves in Rome, Harris told influential Gwinnett County voters they have the power.
"We have a real clear choice in this election in terms of the future of our country,” she said.
