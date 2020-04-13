Editor's note: This story has been updated with death toll as of noon Monday.
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp ordered a state of emergency Monday after a deadly storm tore through Georgia overnight.
The storm caused “extensive” damage to the state’s infrastructure making some highways and bridges impassable and has isolated residents from getting to “essential public services,” the order reads.
The emergency declaration after the storm extends 10 days and supersedes federal limits on commercial vehicles for maximum hours on the road to ensure that emergency supply deliveries are expedited. Deliveries include petroleum products, emergency supplies, food and debris removal services.
The order does not allow drivers who are ill or fatigued to stay on the road and requires companies to pull drivers from routes for at least 10 consecutive hours off-duty if they report needing rest.
The new storm emergency declaration does not impede the State of Public Health Emergency which is still in effect until April 30.
Kemp tweeted Monday morning he was on his way to Murray County, the area of the state hit hardest by the storm.
Dwayne Bain, director of the Murray County Emergency Management Agency and fire chief, told The Dalton Daily Citizen-News, that seven people in the county are dead and at least 23 were reported injured by noon Monday.
The fatalities were in two mobile home parks.
