ATLANTA — Despite Election Day being riddled with system failures, Georgia voters showed up at the polls to cast ballots in congressional and state races.
Two Republican candidates vying for retiring U.S. Rep. Tom Graves' District 14 seat will face each other again in a runoff in August — construction executive Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rome neurosurgeon John Cowan.
While Greene touted an early lead, she fell short of moving to the general election without a runoff against Cowan. Little separated the nine candidates in the crowded primary — a pro-Trump and pro-gun contest — but by April, Greene raked in more than a million in fundraising although mostly made up of a self-funded loan.
That number far out-raised Cowan who reported more than $521,000 in April filings from large individual contributors.
Greene has been criticized by opponents for originally running in the 6th Congressional District, but switched after guidance to do so, she said. Her campaign says she is now living within the 14th District.
“My values line up perfectly with the people of Northwest Georgia,” she said during an Atlanta Press Club GOP District 14 debate May 4.
As a doctor, Cowan has repeatedly criticized China’s response to the COVID-9 outbreak. But Cowan himself owns a toy company called Cortex Toys that regularly trades with China.
During a debate, Cowan defended his ties with the country, arguing it gives him a unique perspective on what manufacturing needs to be done within the U.S. to “protect our national security.”
Senate primary too close to call
Arguably the most nationally watched race in Georgia, the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate — the winner to challenge Republican incumbent David Perdue — is still too close to call.
With more than 75% of precincts reported by 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jon Ossoff fell just below the majority of votes with 48% — indicating the lingering possibility of an August runoff.
Elections officials are also still tabulating a large number of absentee ballots Wednesday that could significantly impact results.
Meanwhile, all but one congressional incumbents who had primary opponents held their seats — including District 8 U.S. Rep. Austin Scott and District 1 U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter.
Democratic District 13 incumbent U.S. Rep. David Scott was the only incumbent who didn’t clear the majority of votes threshold, meaning he will compete in an August runoff against former state Rep. Keisha Sean Waites.
