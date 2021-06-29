VALDOSTA – A crowd formed at the grand opening last week, welcoming the new bargain outlet Ollie's.
The store opened June 23, 1200 St. Augustine Road, to customers filling the aisles.
"We are a discount retailer of closeouts and excess inventory," Josipa Topic, director of marketing, said.
Items offered include food, books, toys, flooring, housewares, pet supplies, bedroom and bathroom products and more – all brand-name merchandise items sold at a maximum 70% discounted rate.
The Valdosta site joins more than 400 Ollie's locations.
"We are thrilled to bring 'good stuff cheap' merchandise to Valdosta and its surrounding areas," Topic said. "Visiting Ollie’s is like a treasure hunt – (you) never know what you’ll find but you do know you’ll find real brands at real bargain prices."
A free customer loyalty program called Ollie's Army is available.
The Valdosta Ollie's brought 50-60 jobs to the area and is hiring for store associates, she said. Applications can be submitted by visiting ollies.us/careers, texting "APPLY" to 33097 or by applying in-store.
Hours of operation: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.
Call (229) 469-5346 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.