VALDOSTA – The world famous Harlem Globetrotters visited Moody Air Force Base this week and South Georgia residents can visit with the famed basketball players this weekend at Wild Adventures Theme Park.
Three Globetrotters spent time with airmen and their families Thursday before getting up close and personal with an A-10 fighter jet.
Wild Adventures ongoing Celebrate America Festival feature performances from The Harlem Globetrotters.
“The new Harlem Globetrotters show is absolutely amazing and features ankle-breaking moves and rim-rattling dunks,” said Patrick Pearson, director of Wild Adventures sales and marketing. “It’s a can’t-miss show for the entire family.”
The Harlem Globetrotters are scheduled to perform 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. July 9 and 10 at the All-Star Amphitheater at the park. The shows are included for free with park admission or a season pass. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Fireworks are scheduled the evenings of both days at the park.
For more information about the Celebrate America Festival, Light Up the Sky in July Fireworks, The Harlem Globetrotters and park operating days and hours, visit WildAdventures.com.
