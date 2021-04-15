ATLANTA – COVID-19 cases across the state continue to rise with 932 cases reported Thursday.
There have been 865,827 COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has reported 17,130 deaths – an increase of 58 from the previous day – with 2,532 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia has reported 214,152 antigen cases — an increase of 668 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 60,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,851 admitted to an ICU.
More than 8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.4% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 505,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 17.8% positivity rate.
More than 4.94 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and the now halted Johnson & Johnson allocations.
According to the GDPH website, the state is pausing all Johnson and Johnson vaccinations until further notice under the instruction of the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.