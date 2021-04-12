ATLANTA – COVID-19 cases across the state continue to rise with 583 cases reported Monday.
There have been 862,730 COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state reported 17,017 deaths – an increase of 35 from the previous day – with 2,506 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia has reported 212,011 antigen cases — an increase of 356 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 59,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,784 admitted to an ICU.
More than 8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.5% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 504,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 17.7% positivity rate.
More than 4.77 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson allocations.
