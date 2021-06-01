ATLANTA – Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 234 since Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Tuesday.
The state reported 896,255 cases and 18,069 virus-related deaths Tuesday, an increase of one, data stated.
Hospitalizations increased by 19 to 63,789, data stated. There have been 10,547 admissions into the intensive-care unit since the pandemic's start, according to the GDPH.
Antigen positive cases totaled 227,825 while there's been 2,769 probable deaths, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population has increased to 7.36 million with 70,822 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.
