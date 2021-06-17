ATLANTA – Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 900,000 this week, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has reported 900,368 cases, an increase of 584 in the past couple of days, and 18,368 virus-related deaths, 61 more than two days earlier, data stated.
More than 64,500 hospitalizations have been reported since the start of the pandemic, data stated. There have been 10,869 admissions into the intensive-care unit since the pandemic's start, according to the GDPH.
Antigen positive cases totaled 229,715 while there's been 2,890 probable deaths, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 7.84 million with more than 75,400 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.
