ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday by 850 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state department recorded 890,267 confirmed cases.
The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, one more than the number of deaths reported the previous day.
There were 62,666 hospitalizations and 10,309 admissions into the intensive-care unit in Georgia due to COVID-19, according to state public health data.
Antigen positive cases were at 225,334 while probable deaths related to COVID-19 are 2,702, according to the GDPH.
More than 8.5 million PCR/molecular tests have been performed, resulting in a 10.1% positive rate, the data stated.
More than 6.72 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson allocations.
