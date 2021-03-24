ATLANTA – More than 845,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Georgia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia reported 845,560 cases Wednesday, an increase of 840 from the previous day.
The state has reported 16,257 deaths as of Wednesday — an increase of 70 since the previous day — with 2,403 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia has reported 203,837 antigen cases — an increase of 384 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 58,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,515 admitted to an ICU.
More than 7.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.7% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed nearly 493,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 17% positivity rate.
More than 3.21 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson allocations.
