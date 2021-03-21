ATLANTA – More than 843,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Georgia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Sunday.
Georgia reported 843,141 cases Saturday, an increase of 890 from the previous day.
The state has reported 16,145 deaths as of Sunday — a number that had not changed since Saturday — with 2,385 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia has reported 202,497 antigen cases — an increase of 614 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
Nearly 58,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,481 admitted to an ICU.
More than 7.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.7% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 492,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 16.9% positivity rate.
More than 3.04 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson allocations.
