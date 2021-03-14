ATLANTA – Georgia topped 835,000 COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia reported 835,484 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state has reported 15,871 deaths – with no increase from the number of deaths reported Saturday, with 2,344 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia has reported 198,302 antigen cases — an increase of 31 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 57,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,357 admitted to an ICU.
Nearly 7.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.8% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 487,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 16.6% positivity rate.
More than 2.54 million people have received the vaccine, between Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson allocations.
