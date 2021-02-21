Coronavirus case updates
ATLANTA – Georgia reported 1,463 new COVID-19 cases Sunday bringing the state to more than 804,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. 

Georgia has reported 804,812 confirmed cases and 180,693 antigen cases — an increase of 295 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.

The GDPH reported four more virus-related deaths Sunday, raising the total to 14,633, with nearly 2,111 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 54,700 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,927 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.1% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 469,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 15.3% positivity rate.

More than 1.6 million people have received the vaccine, between Pfizer and Moderna allocations.

