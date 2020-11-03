ATLANTA — Georgia topped 8,000 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 364,589 cases and 8,029 deaths, 30 more from Monday, since the pandemic began, the daily status report read.
More than 31,000 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 5,997 admitted to an ICU.
More than 3.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.4% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 333,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9.1% positivity rate.
