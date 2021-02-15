Coronavirus case updates
Terry Richards

ATLANTA – Georgia reported more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases for a second day in a row, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. 

Georgia added 1,736 new COVID-19 cases Monday and 1,709 cases Sunday, according to the GDPH.

Georgia has reported 792,509 confirmed cases and 174,298 antigen cases — an increase of 453 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.

The GDPH reported 33  more virus-related deaths Monday, raising the total to 13,997, with 1,931 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 53,400 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,762 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 6.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.1% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 463,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 14.9% positivity rate.

More than 1.44 million people have received the vaccine, between Pfizer and Moderna allocations.

