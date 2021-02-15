Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.