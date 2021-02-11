ATLANTA – Georgia reported more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia added 3,327 new COVID-19 cases, according to the GDPH.
Georgia has reported 783,821 confirmed cases and 171,264 antigen cases — an increase of 852 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 6.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.2% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 457,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 14.6% positivity rate.
