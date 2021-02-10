COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia reported more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. 

Georgia added 2,445 new COVID-19 cases, according to the GDPH.

Georgia has reported 780,494 confirmed cases and 170,412 antigen cases — an increase of 1,055 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.

The GDPH reported 118 more virus-related deaths Wednesday, raising the total to 13,599, with 1,822 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 52,500 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,684 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 6.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.2% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 456,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 14.5% positivity rate.

So far, the state has administered more than 1.2 million vaccines to eligible residents across the state.

