Terry Richards

ATLANTA – Georgia added more than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 722,062 confirmed cases and 148,766 antigen cases — an increase of 561 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported 53 virus-related deaths Monday, bringing the toll to 11,854 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,449 probable deaths related to the virus.

Nearly 48,500 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,203 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 6.2 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.1% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 436,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 13.2% positivity rate.

So far, the state has administered more than 656,500 vaccines to eligible residents across the state.

