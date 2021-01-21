COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia topped 700,000 COVID-19 cases Thursday as the pandemic nears its 11th month.

Overnight, the state added nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 701,308 confirmed cases and 143,491 antigen cases — an increase of 2,460 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported 105 virus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the toll to 11,511 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,378 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 47,600 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,092 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 429,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 12.8% positivity rate.

To date, the state has vaccinated nearly 536,000 people.

