ATLANTA – Georgia topped 700,000 COVID-19 cases Thursday as the pandemic nears its 11th month.
Overnight, the state added nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 701,308 confirmed cases and 143,491 antigen cases — an increase of 2,460 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported 105 virus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the toll to 11,511 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,378 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 429,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 12.8% positivity rate.
To date, the state has vaccinated nearly 536,000 people.
