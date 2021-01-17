Coronavirus case updates
Terry Richards

ATLANTA – Georgia reported more than 5,300 new cases overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 680,378 confirmed cases and 135,617 antigen cases — an increase of 948 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported three virus-related deaths Sunday, bringing the toll to 11,032 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,264 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 46,600 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 7,957 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 5.9 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.9% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 425,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 12.5% positivity rate.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you