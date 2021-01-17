ATLANTA – Georgia reported more than 5,300 new cases overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 680,378 confirmed cases and 135,617 antigen cases — an increase of 948 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported three virus-related deaths Sunday, bringing the toll to 11,032 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,264 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 5.9 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.9% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 425,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 12.5% positivity rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.