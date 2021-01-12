COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia passed 648,000 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as it reported 6,006 new cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 648,694 confirmed cases and 124,998 antigen cases — an increase of 3,372 antigen cases from Monday to Tuesday — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported 145 virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the toll to 10,444 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,218 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 45,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 7,799 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 5.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.7% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 416,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 12% positivity rate.

Since vaccines started being distributed across the state, nearly 207,000 people have received vaccinations.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you