ATLANTA – Georgia passed 648,000 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as it reported 6,006 new cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 648,694 confirmed cases and 124,998 antigen cases — an increase of 3,372 antigen cases from Monday to Tuesday — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported 145 virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the toll to 10,444 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,218 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 5.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.7% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 416,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 12% positivity rate.
Since vaccines started being distributed across the state, nearly 207,000 people have received vaccinations.
