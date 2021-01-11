ATLANTA – Georgia passed 642,000 COVID-19 cases Monday as it reported 6,339 new cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 642,712 confirmed cases and 121,787 antigen cases — an increase of 1,115 antigen cases from Sunday to Monday — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported 17 virus-related deaths Monday, bringing the toll to 10,299 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,176 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 5.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.7% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 415,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 12% positivity rate.
Since vaccines started being distributed across the state, more than 123,000 people have received vaccinations.
