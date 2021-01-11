COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia passed 642,000 COVID-19 cases Monday as it reported 6,339 new cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 642,712 confirmed cases and 121,787 antigen cases — an increase of 1,115 antigen cases from Sunday to Monday — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported 17 virus-related deaths Monday, bringing the toll to 10,299 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,176 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 44,700 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 7,744 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 5.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.7% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 415,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 12% positivity rate.

Since vaccines started being distributed across the state, more than 123,000 people have received vaccinations.

