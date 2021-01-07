Coronavirus case updates
Terry Richards

ATLANTA – Georgia surpassed 600,000 COVID-19 cases and 10,000 virus-related deaths Wednesday, with 5,588 new cases reported, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 602,796 confirmed cases and 111,044 antigen cases — an increase of 2,098 antigen cases from Tuesday to Wednesday — since the start of the pandemic.

The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported 69 virus-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the toll to 10,035 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,130 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 43,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, and 7,605 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 5.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.4% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 409,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 11.7% positivity rate.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you