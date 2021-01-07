ATLANTA – Georgia surpassed 600,000 COVID-19 cases and 10,000 virus-related deaths Wednesday, with 5,588 new cases reported, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 602,796 confirmed cases and 111,044 antigen cases — an increase of 2,098 antigen cases from Tuesday to Wednesday — since the start of the pandemic.
The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported 69 virus-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the toll to 10,035 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,130 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 5.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.4% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 409,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 11.7% positivity rate.
