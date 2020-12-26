ATLANTA – Georgia has topped 540,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 88,000 antigen cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report released Saturday.
Georgia has reported 540,758 confirmed cases – an increase of 15,000-plus confirmed cases since Wednesday – and 88,030 antigen cases – an increase of nearly 4,000 antigen cases since Wednesday – since the start of the pandemic. The state has started reporting antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state has recorded nearly 150 virus-related deaths since Wednesday, bringing the toll Saturday to 9,710 deaths statewide. According to new data on the state website, the department suspects there have also been 975 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 5.2 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.9% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 399,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 11.2% positivity rate.
