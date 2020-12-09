ATLANTA — Georgia reported 3,783 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday following a streak of record daily additions to the case total since the pandemic began.
Last week, Georgia experienced more than 4,000 new cases, back to back, a few days running.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia has reported 456,113 cases and 9,073 deaths, an increase of 46 deaths since Tuesday.
More than 36,700 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, and 6,756 admitted to an ICU. The state added 279 new hospitalizations Wednesday.
More than 4.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.3% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed nearly 373,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 10.2% positivity rate.
