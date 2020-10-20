ATLANTA — Georgia reported 1,174 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily report.
As of Tuesday, 342,438 Georgians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 with 7,674 virus-related deaths, according to the GDPH.
More than 30,500 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 5,701 admitted to an ICU.
More than 3.3 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.6% positive rate, health officials reported. More than 320,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 8.8% positivity rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.