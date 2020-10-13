ATLANTA — COVID-19 cases in Georgia increased by 1,021 overnight Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily report.
As of Tuesday, 333,304 Georgians have been diagnosed with the virus and 7,454 deaths have been connected to the virus, according to the GDPH.
Nearly 30,000 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 5,523 admitted to an ICU.
More than 3.1 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.8% positive rate, health officials reported. More than 313,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 8.6% positivity rate.
