ATLANTA – COVID-19 cases in Georgia increased by 1,162 overnight Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily report.
As of Sunday, 331,409 Georgians have been diagnosed with the virus and 7,416 deaths have been connected to the virus, according to the GDPH.
Nearly 30,000 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 5,511 admitted to an ICU, according to the department.
More than 3.1 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.8% positive rate, health officials reported. More than 311,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 8.6% positivity rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.