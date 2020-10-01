ATLANTA — Georgia passed 319,000 COVID-19 cases Thursday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 319,334 coronavirus cases and 7,063 related deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Thursday, 28,668 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 5,300 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 146 new hospitalizations Thursday.
The state has conducted more than 2.94 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.1% positive rate.
More than 303,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting an 8.4% positive rate.
