ATLANTA — Georgia added 619 COVID-19 cases and 15 related deaths Monday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 315,281 coronavirus cases and 6,961 related deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Monday, 28,197 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 5,194 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 18 new hospitalizations Monday.
The state has conducted more than 2.89 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.1% positive rate.
More than 301,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting an 8.3% positive rate.
