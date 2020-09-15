ATLANTA — Georgia surpassed 296,000 COVID-19 cases and added 48 related new deaths Tuesday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 296,833 coronavirus cases and 6,398 related deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Tuesday, 26,665 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,870 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 271 new hospitalizations Tuesday.
The state has conducted more than 2.62 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.3% positive rate.
More than 290,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting an 8.0% positive rate.
