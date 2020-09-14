ATLANTA — Georgia surpassed 295,000 COVID-19 cases and 6,350 related deaths Monday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 295,337 coronavirus cases and 6,353 related deaths.
As of Monday, 26,394 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,830 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 25 new hospitalizations Monday.
The state has conducted more than 2.6 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.3% positive rate.
More than 290,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting an 8.0% positive rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.