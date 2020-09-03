ATLANTA — Georgia added 2,733 COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths Thursday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 277,288 coronavirus cases and 5,868 related deaths.
Georgia passed 270,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday.
As of Thursday, 25,259 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,628 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 234 new hospitalizations Thursday.
The state has conducted more than 2.41 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.5% positive rate.
More than 280,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 7.7% positive rate.
The state's positivity rate has slowly declined during the last month and hospitalizations have reached their lowest since July 6, according to the governor's office.
The most recent White House Coronavirus Task Force report data released Aug. 30 notes Georgia has dropped from having the second highest new cases in the last report dated Aug. 23 to seventh.
