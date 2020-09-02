ATLANTA — Georgia topped 274,000 COVID-19 cases and neared 5,800 related deaths Wednesday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 274,613 coronavirus cases and 5,795 related deaths.
As of Wednesday, 25,025 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,588 admitted to intensive care units.
The state has conducted more than 2.38 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.5% positive rate.
More than 278,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 7.7% positive rate.
