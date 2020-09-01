ATLANTA — Georgia added 2,287 COVID-19 cases and 105 deaths Tuesday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 272,697 coronavirus cases and 5,733 related deaths.
Georgia passed 270,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
As of Tuesday, 24,847 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,537 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 243 new hospitalizations Tuesday.
The state has conducted more than 2.36 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.5% positive rate.
More than 278,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 7.7% positive rate.
The state's positivity rate has slowly declined during the last month and hospitalizations have reached their lowest since July 6, according to the governor's office.
The most recent White House Coronavirus Task Force report data Aug. 30, notes Georgia has dropped from having the second highest new cases in the last report dated Aug. 23 to seventh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.