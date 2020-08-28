ATLANTA — Georgia reported 2,383 more cases of COVID-19 and 79 more virus-related deaths Friday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 265,372 coronavirus cases and 5,471 related deaths.
As of Friday, 24,335 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,433 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 208 new hospitalizations Friday.
The state has conducted more than 2.28 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.6% positive rate.
More than 273,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 7.6% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
