ATLANTA — Georgia passed both 200,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,000 related deaths this week.
Friday, the state added 4,177 COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 209,004 coronavirus cases and 4,117 deaths.
It took less than a month for Georgia to double its positive case count — on July 7, total cases topped 100,000.
As of Friday, 20,282 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,700 admitted to intensive care units.
The state reported 280 new hospitalizations Friday.
According to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, as of Friday only 13% of the state's critical care beds and 18% of general inpatient beds are available.
Critical care bed availability has dwindled into single digits in multiple hospital regions.
The state has conducted more than 1.75 million viral tests and is reporting an 11% positive rate.
More than 236,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 6.7% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.