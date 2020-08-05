ATLANTA — Georgia passed another grim milestone Wednesday: 200,000 cases of COVID-19.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 201,713 coronavirus cases and 3,984 deaths.
Georgia reported 3,817 new COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.
According to the report, "cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between yesterday and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation."
As of Wednesday, 19,788 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,616 admitted to intensive care units.
The state reported 362 new hospitalizations Wednesday.
The state has conducted more than 1.69 million viral tests and is reporting an 11% positive rate.
More than 231,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 6.6% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
