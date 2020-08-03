ATLANTA — Georgia reported 2,271 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 195,435 coronavirus cases and 3,842 deaths.
According to the report, "cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between yesterday and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation."
As of Monday, 19,124 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,512 admitted to intensive care units.
The state reported 60 new hospitalizations Sunday.
The state has conducted more than 1.64 million viral tests and is reporting an 11% positive rate.
More than 229,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 6.5% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
