ATLANTA — Georgia reported more than 4,200 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday to Thursday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 156,588 coronavirus cases and 3,360 deaths.
That's up from 152,302 cases and 3,335 deaths Wednesday.
As of Thursday, 16,353 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,034 admitted to intensive care units.
Georgia has reported the highest new hospitalization increases in the past three days — Tuesday a record of 447.
On Thursday, the state reported 431 new hospitalizations.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, said hospitalizations increased 39% during last week alone.
The state has conducted more than 1.42 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.6% positive rate.
More than 205,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 6% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
