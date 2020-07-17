ATLANTA — Georgia reported another 3,908 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 135,183 coronavirus cases and 3,132 deaths.
That's up from 131,275 cases and 3,104 deaths Thursday.
After upwards of 15 local cities and counties have instituted their own mask mandates, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new executive order Wednesday dismantling all the local orders and banning future mask requirements.
As of Friday, 14,647 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 2,781 admitted to intensive care units.
In new data added to the Department of Public Health daily status report, Georgia reported 301 new hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.
According to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, 2,902 people are currently hospitalized.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, said hospitalizations have increased 39% during the past week.
The state has conducted more than 1.19 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.3% positive rate.
More than 193,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 5.3% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
